The Indiana Pacers are actively engaged in trade discussions for Paul George, but suitors have been reluctant to offer significant assets because of George’s stated preference to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

George has reportedly remained steadfast in his plans.

According to the L.A. Times, George still telling friends that he plans to join the Lakers next summer:

According to people not authorized to speak publicly, George, a Palmdale native, is still telling friends that he intends to be a Laker in 2018. Because of that, he knows the Lakers have little incentive to trade for him now.

