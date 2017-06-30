The Washington Wizards would reportedly have interest in a sign-and-trade deal for Paul George centered around Otto Porter and a future draft pick.

Washington has been weighing their options with Porter, who will command a lucrative contract as a restricted free agent.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Washington would consider a one-year rental of George en lieu of committing long-term to Porter.

The Wizards would likely sign-and-trade Otto Porter, with one protected pick attached, to rent George, according to league sources.

Conflicting reports, however, point toward Washington wanting to re-sign Porter at all costs.

Mike Wise of The Undefeated claims that the Wizards will make an “aggressive offer” to Porter—and match any offer sheet—come July 1.

Wizards will make an aggressive offer at 12:01 am tonight — and match any offer — to ensure they keep Otto Porter, @TheUndefeated reports. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 30, 2017

