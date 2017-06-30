The Washington Wizards would reportedly have interest in a sign-and-trade deal for Paul George centered around Otto Porter and a future draft pick.

Washington has been weighing their options with Porter, who will command a lucrative contract as a restricted free agent.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Washington would consider a one-year rental of George en lieu of committing long-term to Porter.

The Wizards would likely sign-and-trade Otto Porter, with one protected pick attached, to rent George, according to league sources.

Conflicting reports, however, point toward Washington wanting to re-sign Porter at all costs.

Mike Wise of The Undefeated claims that the Wizards will make an “aggressive offer” to Porter—and match any offer sheet—come July 1.

RELATED:
John Wall Recruiting Paul George to Wizards