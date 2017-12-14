Prior to facing the Pacers for the first time Wednesday night, Paul George admonished the press in Indiana for not giving Victor Oladipo his just due.

George says Oladipo is the new face of his old team.

Despite missing 11 of 14 shot attempts last night, PG and the OKC Thunder left Indy with a 100-95 win.

Per the Indy Star:

“I would love to piggyback on what Vic said in terms of being compared to me,” George said.”I don’t think you guys or Indiana in general is giving him the respect. I’m done. I’m over with. I moved on. It’s Vic’s time. He’s doing great here. “This is his opportunity to lead a team & he’s being compared to somebody he was traded for. This is his team. Let him lead. Let him start this era on good terms. It sounds like you guys are annoying him with comparisons. Let him live. Let this be his season.” It’s no secret that containing Oladipo has become the focal point of every Pacers opponent. The Thunder, led by George, handled Oladipo as well as anyone has recently. “Vic is a great player, I just tried to make it as tough as possible,” said George. “Vic is the face of Indiana. Vic is the future of Indiana. Let’s put all this to rest for what it is. I had an amazing seven years here. Was blessed to play in front of a great Indiana fan base. As you saw tonight, they showed up and showed out. I’m grateful to have played in this organization. But ultimately, I didn’t achieve what I wanted to do here. Both sides moved on, and let’s all move on.”

Related

Victor Oladipo ‘Sick and Tired’ of Paul George Comparisons