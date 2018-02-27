Paul Millsap Broke Down In Tears Because He’s On Verge Of Returning

by February 27, 2018
1,262

Nuggets big man Paul Millsap has been out since mid-November following reconstructive surgery on his wrist. He is officially a game-time decision for Tuesday’s matchup against the Clippers.

As he arrived at the Pepsi Center for shootaround, Millsap apparently broke down in tears, via Gina Mizell of The Denver Post:

“I feel like I’m a tough guy,” Millsap said of his morning cry. “For something that significant to happen, it means a lot to get to this point from where I was.”

This has been the first major rehab the 12-year NBA veteran and four-time All-Star has gone through.

Over 16 games prior to the injury, Millsap averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Denver signed him to a 3-year, $90 million contract this past summer.

