As expected, Paul Millsap has opted out of his $21.4 million contract for the 2017-18 season and will become a free agent.

Millsap, 32, will be looking for a final, long-term deal.

Sources: Atlanta star Paul Millsap has opted out of $21.4M player option for next season to enter free agency. https://t.co/tfTCRE5uy5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 22, 2017

Per The Vertical:

Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap has opted out of his $21.4 million contract for next season to become a free agent, league sources told The Vertical. Atlanta has publicly stated that Millsap will be a top priority in July free agency, and Millsap has expressed interest in re-signing.

While Millsap has expressed a desire to stay in Atlanta, there has been speculation that he may be open to changing teams. Per David Aldridge:

“There are rumblings about what he really thought about this season. “One source said there was unhappiness among some with a lack of accountability for other players who consistently made mistakes on the floor. “There was also confusion why Budenholzer kept a healthy Thabo Sefolosha out of the rotation during the Wizards’ matchup, especially after Washington’s Bradley Beal started cooking offensively late in the series.”

RELATED:

WATCH: Paul Millsap Reacts to Being Called a ‘Crybaby’ By Markieff Morris