Shortly after Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said that the team would do “whatever it takes” to re-sign Paul Millsap, new general manager Travis Schlenk hinted that he may not offer a max contract to Millsap this summer.

Millsap, 32, is opting out of the final year of his contract to pursue a long-term deal—perhaps the final big payday of his career.

Travis Schlenk on Paul Millsap: He 'might receive better offers than we can make him'https://t.co/olZnEagFyZ pic.twitter.com/I3cRxmesHy — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) June 15, 2017

Per the AJC:

“We are going to make Paul our best offer,” Schlenk said this week. “Will he have better offers? I don’t know. Do we want to keep Paul? Sure. “I said last week, if you are building a team with all the things I’ve said, Paul checks all those boxes. He’s a hard-worker. He’s a good guy. He’s high-character. Skilled. He does all that stuff. We’d like to have him. “The reality is, he might get better offers than we can make him.”

A max deal for Millsap could be as much as $205 million over five years, so it’s understandable why Schlenk might be looking at a lesser number.

