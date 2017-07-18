For the last seven years, no Eastern Conference team has managed to defeat a LeBron James-led team in the playoffs.

Ask Paul Pierce, though, and that streak could come to an end soon.

With Gordon Hayward now on board, Pierce thinks the Celtics are primed to “dethrone” the King next season.

Via MassLive:

“I like the whole squad, man. It’s time to dethrone LeBron (James) in the East. We back. We back.” […] It might not be time to dethrone LeBron James yet, but the Celtics will try. And they might have a better chance than anybody, largely because of the trade that sent Pierce away.

