Paul Pierce: Celtics to Retire Kevin Garnett’s Jersey

According to Paul Pierce, the Boston Celtics will make Kevin Garnett the next honoree to have his jersey retired.

Pierce had his own his ceremony earlier this week, and says that KG’s No. 5 will hang alongside his own in the TD Garden rafters “without a doubt.”

Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge said the team has had informal talks about retiring Garnett’s number, but that no final decision has been made yet.

Per ESPN: