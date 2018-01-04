Paul Piece says Isaiah Thomas might have to wait until next season for his tribute video from the Boston Celtics.

Isaiah will be back in Boston on February 11—the night of Piece’s jersey retirement.

While on ESPN’s The Jump on Thursday, Pierce said that he’s “not sure” if he wants to share his jersey retirement with Isaiah (starting at 2:24):

“On February 11, the night I get my jersey retirement, I’m not sure I want to look up at the jumbotron and see Isaiah highlights. After all the years I put in. “I had a chance to watch Kobe’s, and throughout the game, the timeouts, it was a lot of tribute videos for him, and I enjoyed to watch that throughout the game. Now hopefully, the Boston Celtics will do that for me. “I’m not sure if I want to see an Isaiah video that night.”

