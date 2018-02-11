Paul Pierce’s No. 34 Jersey Retired in Boston

Paul Pierce played 15 seasons with the Boston Celtics. Today the team honored him by raising his number 34 jersey to the rafters. He becomes the twenty-third Celtic to receive the distinguished honor.

Though the Celtics got destroyed by the Cavaliers before the jersey ceremony, Pierce was accompanied by many of his former teammates and legendary Celtics at the celebration. Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Doc Rivers, Antoine Walker, Leon Powe, Robert Parish, Cedric Maxwell and Tom “Satch” Sanders were among those who showed up to support Pierce.

Doc Rivers: "You were a brilliant player. You were a clutch player, Paul. You're a Celtic and you're a champion." (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/v9CRFZvnAw — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 11, 2018

Pierce averaged about 22 points per game in his time with the green & white. He’s the team’s second all-time scorer and won the 2008 NBA Finals MVP, after he led the C’s to a championship over the Lakers.

See below for a few clips of Pierce’s jersey ceremony.