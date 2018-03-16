Phil Jackson: Michael Jordan More Coachable Than Kobe Bryant

Phil Jackson famously coached both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to championship glory, and believes MJ was far more willing to take his advice than The Black Mamba ever was.

Kobe’s “irrepressible fire” wouldn’t allow him to easily work well with others, according to Jackson.

Phil Jackson on Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant: There was something coachable about Michael that Kobe didn’t have. But Kobe had an irrepressible fire #dp18 pic.twitter.com/xZDR7xYJKz — Liesl Nielsen (@liesl_nielsen) March 14, 2018

The Zen Master also offered his two cents on Bryant’s legendary feud with

Shaquille O’Neal.

Per KSL: