Phoenix Suns Beginning Search For New Head Coach

Still with a few weeks left in the 2017-18 season, the Phoenix Suns have started to search for their next head coach.

In a story by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, GM Ryan McDonough said the Suns will begin talking to coaches who aren’t currently with teams.

Phoenix Suns beginning a coaching search now, which will include interim coach Jay Triano. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/fnSiV8tTnM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2018

“This is going to be a competitive marketplace,” McDonough told ESPN. “There are three of us (Phoenix, Milwaukee and Memphis) with interim coaches in place, and we want to be able to hit the ground running. “We don’t want to have to wait until the end of the regular season for candidates who aren’t with teams now.”

