Phoenix Suns Beginning Search For New Head Coach

by March 23, 2018
182
suns head coach

Still with a few weeks left in the 2017-18 season, the Phoenix Suns have started to search for their next head coach.

In a story by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, GM Ryan McDonough said the Suns will begin talking to coaches who aren’t currently with teams.

“This is going to be a competitive marketplace,” McDonough told ESPN. “There are three of us (Phoenix, Milwaukee and Memphis) with interim coaches in place, and we want to be able to hit the ground running.

“We don’t want to have to wait until the end of the regular season for candidates who aren’t with teams now.”

RELATED:
Report: Suns Targeting David Fizdale To Replace Interim Coach Jay Triano

 
