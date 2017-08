The Phoenix Suns unveiled their first two Nike uniforms featuring a redesigned look on Thursday.

Swipe through the images above to see the details of Suns’ new Icon jerseys in purple, and Association jerseys in white. Both go on sale September 29.

Inspired by the past. Built for the future. pic.twitter.com/QPShiJD64L — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 10, 2017

Images via Suns.com