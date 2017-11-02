The Detroit Pistons are interested in trading for Eric Bledsoe, but only if they can unload Reggie Jackson in the deal, according to the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

League sources say Detroit should be added to the list of teams showing interest in Eric Bledsoe, but any deal would surely depend (CONT') — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 2, 2017

But any Bledsoe-to-Detroit deal would likely depend on what the Pistons would attach to Reggie Jackson to sell the Suns on doing such a swap — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 2, 2017

The Suns, however, would prefer a third team to take on Jackson, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns prefer a third team to take on Reggie Jackson in any potential Eric Bledsoe deal with the Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 2, 2017

RELATED:

Report: Suns Attempted to Include Tyson Chandler in Eric Bledsoe Deal