The Phoenix Suns have reportedly tried to package Tyson Chandler with Eric Bledsoe in potential trades.

The 35-year-old is owed $26.6 million over the next two years. From the NYT‘s Marc Stein:

As the Suns seek a new home via trade for Eric Bledsoe, they've explored trying to move Tyson Chandler in the same deal, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 27, 2017

