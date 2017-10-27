The Phoenix Suns have reportedly tried to package Tyson Chandler with Eric Bledsoe in potential trades.
The 35-year-old is owed $26.6 million over the next two years. From the NYT‘s Marc Stein:
As the Suns seek a new home via trade for Eric Bledsoe, they've explored trying to move Tyson Chandler in the same deal, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 27, 2017
