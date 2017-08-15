The L.A. Police Department is investigating Robert Horry over a fist fight outside of his son’s basketball game earlier this month.

Horry threw a flurry of punches after a heckler shoved him at the Nike 3ON3 tournament outside of STAPLES Center on August 5.

According to a TMZ report, no charges have been filed yet.

Ex-NBA star Robert Horry is being investigated by the LAPD over a fistfight outside of a youth basketball game at Staples Center earlier this month … TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us … Horry has been named a suspect — but so far, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

RELATED:

Robert Horry Punches Heckler at His Kid’s Tourney