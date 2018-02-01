Porzingis On Recruiting Other All-Stars: ‘I’ll Get To Know Them A Little Better’

In a few weeks, Kristaps Porzingis will make the trip to Los Angeles to appear in his first All-Star Game.

And while it isn’t his main focus, the Unicorn knows he can be one of the Knicks’ primary recruiters, per The New York Daily News‘ Stefan Bondy:

“That’s a good idea,” Porzingis told the Daily News about recruiting his fellow All-Stars over the weekend in L.A. “I’ll get to know them a little better, all the guys. All guys want to play with other All-Stars on their team. But it’s not something I focus on. If it happens, it happens.” …The Knicks are in line to make a push for a top free agent in the summer of 2019 and are plotting accordingly. That’s when the real push should begin — when the cap space is easier to open up and Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love hit free agency — or Anthony Davis hits the trade market heading into the final year of his deal.

