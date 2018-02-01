Porzingis On Recruiting Other All-Stars: ‘I’ll Get To Know Them A Little Better’

by Alex Squadron February 01, 2018

In a few weeks, Kristaps Porzingis will make the trip to Los Angeles to appear in his first All-Star Game.

And while it isn’t his main focus, the Unicorn knows he can be one of the Knicks’ primary recruiters, per The New York Daily News‘ Stefan Bondy:

“That’s a good idea,” Porzingis told the Daily News about recruiting his fellow All-Stars over the weekend in L.A. “I’ll get to know them a little better, all the guys. All guys want to play with other All-Stars on their team. But it’s not something I focus on. If it happens, it happens.”

…The Knicks are in line to make a push for a top free agent in the summer of 2019 and are plotting accordingly. That’s when the real push should begin — when the cap space is easier to open up and Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love hit free agency — or Anthony Davis hits the trade market heading into the final year of his deal.

RELATED
Kristaps Porzingis Prefers Knicks Chase Playoffs, Take That Approach At Deadline

 
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Knicks ‘May Be Open’ To Giving Up First-Round Pick To Offload Noah

38 mins ago
NBA

Report: Joakim Noah Won’t Be Required To Return To Knicks Before Deadline

3 hours ago
NBA

Jabari Parker to Make Season-Debut Friday

2 days ago
joakim noah knicks buyout
NBA

Report: No Buyout Talks Between Joakim Noah, Knicks

3 days ago
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis Prefers Knicks Chase Playoffs, Take That Approach At Deadline

3 days ago
joakim noah knicks verbal exchange
NBA

Report: Knicks Looking To Part Ways With Joakim Noah After ‘Heated Verbal Exchange’

3 days ago

TRENDING