Wizards 103, Hawks 99 (Washington leads 3-2)

Washington’s back court got the job done in Game 5.

John Wall: 20 points, 14 assists, 6 rebounds, and one POSTER SLAM

Bradley Beal: 27 points, 5 rebounds

John Wall is TOO FAST. pic.twitter.com/VOcf74RS4B — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017

Though they struggled shooting the basketball (41% from the field, 29% from three), the Hawks had their chances down the stretch, but just couldn’t pull it out. Schroder was the leader with 29 points and a playoff career-high 11 assists.

The home team has won every game in this series. Will that be the case Friday at Philips Arena?

Celtics 108, Bulls 97 (Boston leads 3-2)

After losing the first two games at home, the Celtics have stormed back with three consecutive wins to take control of the series.

It was a total team effort Wednesday night. Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley each scored 24, and Al Horford did a little bit of everything: 21 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds

Despite falling asleep on defense here, Dwyane Wade played well for Chicago (26p, 11r, 8a). As a team, the Bulls turned it over 16 times, compared to Boston’s six.

Next game is Friday at the United Center.