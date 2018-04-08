Post Up: Ben Simmons, Sixers Get 50th Win and Jazz Clinch Playoff Spot

by April 08, 2018
200
Ben Simmons

Sixers 109 (50-30), Mavs 97 (24-57)

The Sixers used a balanced team effort to win their 14th straight game, and their 50th of the season. JJ Redick had a team-high 18 points, backed up by 16 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals from Ben Simmons. They dished out 32 assists together and pulled down 52 boards.

Pacers 123 (48-33), Hornets 117 (35-46)

Charlotte faced a 13-point halftime deficit and that disadvantage climbed to 20 in the third quarter. But they fought with a 36-28 fourth quarter, paced by 22 points from Malik Monk. Domas Sabonis scored a career-best 30 points and Lance Stephenson came off the bench to put up 10 assists, 10 rebounds and 8 points.

Hawks 112 (24-57), Celtics 106 (54-26)

Taurean Prince caught fire in this one, leading the Hawks back from a 13-point disadvantage. Prince had 33 points, complemented by 8 rebounds and 5 assists. He hit 7 three-pointers, too. The Hawks used a 36-24 fourth quarter to outlast the Cs.

Grizzlies 130 (22-58), Pistons 117 (38-42)

Memphis had control for most of this game, connecting on 58 percent of their shots. MarShon Brooks came off the bench to score 25.

Raptors 112 (58-22), Magic 101 (24-56)

DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas both got the night off to rest and the Raps made use of seven different players scoring at least 11 points. They hit 17 three-pointers and dished 28 assists.

Jazz 112 (47-33), Lakers 97 (34-46)

Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles combined for 50 points and 18 assists, leading the Jazz to a spot in the 2018 playoffs. They never trailed and they held the Lakers to 20 percent shooting from distance.

Warriors 117 (58-23), Suns 100 (20-61)

Klay Thompson dropped 22 points in the first quarter and the Warriors were able to keep the Suns at arms-distance for the entirety of the game. Thompson wound up with 34 points, while Kevin Durant had 9 dimes to go along with his 17 points.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz Visit Meek Mill In Prison

1 day ago
4,478
NBA

Post Up: Sixers And Raptors Both Earn Huge Wins

2 days ago
1,188
NBA

Ben Simmons And LeBron James Post Triple-Doubles In A Philly Thriller

2 days ago
1,707
jj redick ben simmons shooting form right left
NBA

JJ Redick: Ben Simmons’ Shooting Form Is Better With Right Hand

2 days ago
3,589
NBA

Ben Simmons Wants Rookie of the Year for Joel Embiid and Dario Saric

4 days ago
6,958
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Would Like To Go Head-To-Head With Chris Paul In Playoffs

4 days ago
1,148

TRENDING


Most Recent
Ben Simmons

Post Up: Ben Simmons, Sixers Get 50th Win and Jazz Clinch Playoff Spot

46 mins ago
200
Mitch Kupchak

Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak Reportedly Agrees to General Manager, President Position with Hornets...

7 hours ago
233

Anthony Davis Leads Pelicans to First Win in Oakland Since 2012

24 hours ago
515

Post Up: Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant Duel as Playoff Race Tightens

24 hours ago
1,095

Jordan Crawford Makes Pelicans Debut in Big Baller Brand ZO2 Kicks

1 day ago
4,081