Post Up: Ben Simmons, Sixers Get 50th Win and Jazz Clinch Playoff Spot

Sixers 109 (50-30), Mavs 97 (24-57)

The Sixers used a balanced team effort to win their 14th straight game, and their 50th of the season. JJ Redick had a team-high 18 points, backed up by 16 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals from Ben Simmons. They dished out 32 assists together and pulled down 52 boards.

Pacers 123 (48-33), Hornets 117 (35-46)

Charlotte faced a 13-point halftime deficit and that disadvantage climbed to 20 in the third quarter. But they fought with a 36-28 fourth quarter, paced by 22 points from Malik Monk. Domas Sabonis scored a career-best 30 points and Lance Stephenson came off the bench to put up 10 assists, 10 rebounds and 8 points.

Hawks 112 (24-57), Celtics 106 (54-26)

Taurean Prince caught fire in this one, leading the Hawks back from a 13-point disadvantage. Prince had 33 points, complemented by 8 rebounds and 5 assists. He hit 7 three-pointers, too. The Hawks used a 36-24 fourth quarter to outlast the Cs.

Grizzlies 130 (22-58), Pistons 117 (38-42)

Memphis had control for most of this game, connecting on 58 percent of their shots. MarShon Brooks came off the bench to score 25.

Raptors 112 (58-22), Magic 101 (24-56)

DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas both got the night off to rest and the Raps made use of seven different players scoring at least 11 points. They hit 17 three-pointers and dished 28 assists.

Jazz 112 (47-33), Lakers 97 (34-46)

Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles combined for 50 points and 18 assists, leading the Jazz to a spot in the 2018 playoffs. They never trailed and they held the Lakers to 20 percent shooting from distance.

Warriors 117 (58-23), Suns 100 (20-61)

Klay Thompson dropped 22 points in the first quarter and the Warriors were able to keep the Suns at arms-distance for the entirety of the game. Thompson wound up with 34 points, while Kevin Durant had 9 dimes to go along with his 17 points.