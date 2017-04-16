Wizards 114, Hawks 107 (Washington leads 1-0)

It was the John Wall show at the Verizon Center, with the electrifying point guard dropping 32 points and dishing out 14 assists. He was particularly special in the third quarter, when he helped Washington take control of the game.

Of the Wizards’ 114 total points, 69 came after halftime. Atlanta shot just 43.6% from the field and 28% from three. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Warriors 121, Trail Blazers 109 (Golden State leads 1-0)

The stars came to play in this one.

Portland’s elite backcourt carried them throughout, with McCollum scoring 41 and Lillard adding 34. The game was tied at 56 at halftime.

But there was too much Kevin Durant (32 points, 10 rebounds), Stephen Curry (29 points), and Draymond Green (19 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 blocks, 3 steals) to overcome; and the Warriors claimed the last two quarters by 12.

WHAT A BLOCK by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/doq7HHnnmX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 16, 2017

Jusuf Nurkic sat out as he continues to recover from a right leg injury. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Bulls 106, Celtics 102 (Chicago leads 1-0)

It was an emotional night for Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, who took the court just one day after the tragic death of his sister Chyna.

NBA players around the league expressed their respect for IT over Twitter:

Respect this guy @Isaiah_Thomas !!! Sorry for your lost man !

We had our stuff going on but what happened is sad that’s why Im posting this pic.twitter.com/W9GWLKakRN — Dennis Schröder (@DennisMike93) April 16, 2017

Prayers up to the bro IT. Takes a strong dude to play through this. — Tyler Ennis (@TylerEnnis) April 16, 2017

The Amount Of Love For The Game IT Is Showing Is Unbelievable Forreal 🙏🏿 #RIPChyna — Isaiah Whitehead (@IsaiahW_15) April 16, 2017

Prayers up once again for my boy Isaiah and his family. That man is a true warrior, sad to see him going through so much pain. — Evan Turner (@thekidet) April 16, 2017

Thomas dropped a game-high 33 points on 9/18 shooting and helped Boston stay in the game down the stretch.

For Chicago, Jimmy Butler (30 points) and Bobby Portis (19 points) put in work. The Bulls are the first 8-seed to win Game 1 vs. a 1-seed since 2014.

Round 2 is Tuesday.

Rockets 118, Thunder 87 (Houston leads 1-0)

The Beard had it going tonight, posting 37 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds in 34 minutes.

The Beard showing out. pic.twitter.com/xJtLc2kYGN — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 17, 2017

As a team, the Thunder really struggled offensively, shooting 37% from the field and 31% from three. The Brodie was 6/23 and Oladipo was 1/12.

Houston led by just 5 at the half, but dominated the third quarter to seize control. Game 2 is Wednesday.