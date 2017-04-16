Following the tragic death of his sister Chyna, Isaiah Thomas decided to play in Game 1 of Celtics-Bulls.

The All-Star point guard was clearly emotional during warm-ups. When he was introduced in the starting lineup, TD Garden gave him a standing ovation.

An emotional Isaiah Thomas was introduced by the @celtics to a standing ovation ahead of tonight’s game. #NBAPlayoffs #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/WqxFPmiu71 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017

Isaiah Thomas is introduced in front of his home crowd! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mveoz6ffke — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2017

Thomas proceeded to drop 13 points in the opening quarter, getting MVP chants along the way.

“MVP” chants ring out for Isaiah Thomas at TD Garden. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/bAAvNvy5n4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017

Stay strong, IT!