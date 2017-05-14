Warriors 113, Spurs 111 (Golden State leads 1-0)

San Antonio surprised everyone by taking a 62-42 lead into the half. Despite missing the previous game with an ankle injury, Kawhi Leonard did not appear rusty, posting 18 points and 8 rebounds in those first two quarters alone.

The momentum of the game changed drastically when Leonard re-injured his ankle in the third quarter, immediately heading to the locker room. He did not return.

Golden State proceeded to storm back, outscoring San Antonio 58-33 in the 19:53 that Leonard was off the floor. Stephen Curry (40 points, 7 rebounds) and Kevin Durant (34 points, 5 rebounds) put on a show.

This was the largest Conference Finals comeback (25 points) since Celtics vs. Nets in 2002 (26 points).

Game 2 is Tuesday.