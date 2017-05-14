Warriors 113, Spurs 111 (Golden State leads 1-0)

San Antonio surprised everyone by taking a 62-42 lead into the half. Despite missing the previous game with an ankle injury, Kawhi Leonard did not appear rusty, posting 18 points and 8 rebounds in those first two quarters alone.

The momentum of the game changed drastically when Leonard re-injured his ankle in the third quarter, immediately heading to the locker room. He did not return.

When Kawhi left the game, he was the leading scorer AND rebounder from both teams. pic.twitter.com/v6Iyf41xQp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 14, 2017

Golden State proceeded to storm back, outscoring San Antonio 58-33 in the 19:53 that Leonard was off the floor. Stephen Curry (40 points, 7 rebounds) and Kevin Durant (34 points, 5 rebounds) put on a show.

Steph dropped 40 points at home for the first time in his playoff career. pic.twitter.com/jp8Nk9yNwh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 14, 2017

This was the largest Conference Finals comeback (25 points) since Celtics vs. Nets in 2002 (26 points).

Spurs were 316-0 when leading by at least 25 points under Gregg Popovich before today (regular season & playoffs). They are now 316-1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2017

Game 2 is Tuesday.