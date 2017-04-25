Raptors 118, Bucks 93 (Toronto leads 3-2)

The story of this game was Raptors’ guard Norman Powell, who was inserted into the starting lineup a few days ago.

The second year player out of UCLA had probably the best game of his NBA career, posting 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. He also had two highlight slams.

As a team, Toronto shot 57% from the field and 44% from deep. All five starters scored in double figures.

Ibaka making a statement early 😳 pic.twitter.com/l47aCJUnge — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 24, 2017

Giannis was the leader for Milwaukee, finishing with a playoff career-high 30 points.

Giannis trying to fuel a comeback. pic.twitter.com/irrkiPGt7S — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2017

Game 6 is Thursday at the Bradley Center.

Hawks 111, Wizards 101 (Series tied 2-2)

Atlanta’s frontcourt delivered tonight.

Paul Millsap: 19 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

Dwight Howard: 16 points, 15 rebounds

Back-to-back lobs to Dwight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4fN3KtC1qX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2017

It was tied at 77 heading into the fourth before the Hawks pulled away. Both John Wall (22p, 10a) and Bradley Beal (32p) showed out, but it wasn’t enough to overcome ATL’s balanced effort (seven players scored in double figures).

Jose Calderon still getting the job done. pic.twitter.com/y4tpKyyZNF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2017

Game 5 is Wednesday at the Verizon Center.

Warriors 128, Trail Blazers 103 (Golden State wins 4-0)

Sweep complete.

This one was over quickly. The Warriors tied a playoff record with 45 first quarter points and never looked back.

Stephen Curry went off again: 37 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in just 30 minutes.

Kevin Durant returned from injury and looked fresh, scoring 10 points in 20 minutes of action.

Portland got 34 from Damian Lillard but couldn’t get any stops. They allowed Golden State to shoot 54% from the field and an incredible 59% from three (17/29).

On to round 2 for Dub Nation.