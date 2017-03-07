Bucks 112 (29-33), 76ers 98 (23-40)

Milwaukee shot 49% from the field and 42% from three and never trailed in this one. Giannis led the way with 24 points and 8 boards, while Tony Snell pitched in a season-high 21. One positive for the Sixers: recent acquisition Justin Anderson scored 19 points in just 23 minutes off the bench.

Knicks 113 (26-38), Magic 105 (23-41)

The Carmelo-less (sore knee) Knicks used a big fourth quarter (28-13) to get the win on the road. Seven players scored in double figures, led by Courtney Lee’s 20, and New York shot a scorching 96.4% from the free throw line (27-28). For Orlando, Elfrid Payton had his first triple-double of the season (16p, 10a, 11r) and Bismack Biyombo put Porzingis on a poster.

Heat 106 (30-34), Cavaliers 98 (42-20)

Making his Cavaliers debut, center Andrew Bogut went down with a fractured left tibia in the second quarter. Horrible news.

Two minutes into his Cavs debut, Andrew Bogut needed to be helped off the floor after injuring his left leg. (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/YA4b2G86Pn — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 7, 2017

For the Heat, Dion Waiters delivered with 29 points, including the dagger three. LeBron (30p, 17r) and Kyrie (32p, 7r) did work in the losing effort.

Warriors 119 (52-11), Hawks 111 (34-29)

The Splash Brothers were a combined 13/32 from the field, but their teammates picked up the slack. Andre Iguodala had a season-high 24 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Overall, Atlanta allowed the Warriors to hit 20 threes on 44 attempts.

Schroder scored 19 in the first quarter alone (a career-best for a single period), but finished with just 23 after being benched for the mishap above.

Pistons 109 (31-32), Bulls 95 (31-32)

Reggie Jackson came alive in this one, scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half (on 10/10 from the field) and leading Detroit to a big win at home. The Bulls, who were without Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, got 27 points from Jimmy Butler and 18 from Robin Lopez.

Nets 122 (11-51), Grizzlies 109 (36-28)

How about this? Jeremy Lin, who has played in just 17 games this season, dropped 18 points, including nine straight in the fourth quarter, to help Brooklyn pull off the upset. Sean Kilpatrick added 23 on just FIVE shot attempts.

This was the Nets’ second win in the last 20 games. Mike Conley scored 32 for the Grizz, who have lost three straight.

Hornets 100 (28-35), Pacers 88 (32-31)

Kemba Walker (28p, 7a, 6r) and Nicolas Batum (21p, 4r, 4a) were all over this one, as the Hornets cruised to a victory at home.

Batum beats the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/WAsE7V8Vm4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 7, 2017

Charlotte attempted 21 free throws, compared to just 3 for the Pacers. Paul George had a monster game (36p, 10r, 5a), but Indiana just couldn’t get the job done.

Spurs 112 (49-13), Rockets 110 (44-20)

Game of the night. The two MVP candidates dueled, with Kawhi Leonard posting 39 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists and James Harden registering 39 points and 12 dimes. But it was the Klaw who came through in the clutch.

What a game. @kawhileonard (39p, 6r, 5a) leads the Spurs to a 112-110 victory over Harden (39p, 12a) and the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/GKcOL7yXT5 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 7, 2017

Overall, Leonard outscored the Beard 17-4 in the fourth quarter. The Spurs have now won eight in a row.

Nuggets 108 (29-34), Kings 96 (25-38)

No Jokic (out with an illness), no problem. Wilson Chandler scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the Nuggets bounce back from a loss to Charlotte. As a team, Denver shot 49% from the field and 43% from deep. Darren Collison had 17 points for the Kings, who have fallen in five straight contests.

Jazz 88 (40-24), Pelicans 83 (25-39)

Utah showed off their defensive skills, holding the Pels to 35% shooting from the field and 30% from three. Boogie and Anthony Davis were a combined 12/32. Gordon Hayward (23p, 7r) and Rudy Gobert (15p, 15r, 2b) put in work for the Jazz. New Orleans is now 2-5 since the All-Star break.

Clippers 116 (38-25), Celtics 102 (40-24)

Los Angeles owned the second half, outscoring Boston 73-56. For the game, they shot a scorching 53% from the field and 45% from three. Blake Griffin led the way with 26 points and 8 rebounds. Isaiah Thomas had 32 points on 10/19 shooting for the Celtics.