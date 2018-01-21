Nets 101 (18-29), Pistons 100 (22-23)

Right after Andre Drummond gave the Pistons a one-point lead with 4.7 seconds left, Spencer Dinwiddie fought his way to the rim. He shook off Ish Smith and put up a floater against Drummond, his former teammate. He nailed a floater with 0.9 seconds on the clock, giving him 22 points and the Nets the win.

Spencer Dinwiddie hits the game-winner against the team that drafted and then traded him. Prove 'em (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/zpgsap9fDb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 21, 2018

The Pistons drafted Dinwiddie with the 38th pick in 2014 and then proceeded to trade him to the Bulls. He played in 46 games with the Pistons, averaging just 4.4 points in those matchups. Dinwiddie’s up to 13.2 points per game this season. He had a huge smile on his face during his postgame interview, saying “Any win we get is a good win.”

"Any win we get is a good win," says Spencer Dinwiddie just moments after sinking the game winner. #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/0jgVmR0MVw — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 21, 2018

Magic 103 (14-32), Celtics 95 (34-13)

The Magic picked up their second win of January with a scorching hot three quarters. They racked up 90 points heading into the fourth and were able to hold off the Celtics’ late push. Elfrid Payton had 22 points, getting some help from Evan Fournier‘s 19 points and Aaron Gordon‘s 11 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists. Kyrie Irving scored 40 in the loss, Boston’s third straight L.

Lakers 127 (17-29), Knicks 107 (21-26)

Defense wasn’t really a concern for either the Lakers or the Knicks. The Lakers shot 56 percent from the field, while the Knicks shot 54 percent. LA took advantage of NY’s 17 turnovers to create their lead in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the blue & orange 30-18. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to put up 29 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Julius Randle added 27 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

Pacers 94 (25-22), Spurs 86 (30-18)

Victor Oladipo‘s 19 points helped the Pacers get their first win in San Antonio in three years. Tonight’s win also snapped the Spurs’ 14-game home winning streak. Oladipo was backed up by Darren Collison (15 points) and Thaddeus Young (14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists).