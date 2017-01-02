Hawks 114 (18-16), Spurs 112 (27-7)

Tim Hardaway Jr. nailed a clutch game-tying trey with just over 3 seconds remaining in regulation. Kawhi Leonard had a chance to win the game, but his jumper just rolled off:

The Hawks went on to get the narrow victory in overtime. Paul Millsap dropped a season-high 32 points and had 13 rebounds. Hardaway Jr. finished with 29, nine of which came in the extra period. The Spurs were led by LeMarcus Aldridge, who posted 27 and 13 boards.

Pistons 107 (16-20), Heat 98 (10-25)

After trailing by eight at the half, Detroit turned up the defense, holding Miami to just 32 points on 39% shooting in the final two quarters. Big man Andre Drummond was a monster tonight (25p, 18r) and Reggie Jackson did his thing as well (27p). The Heat were without Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow, and Josh McRoberts. James Johnson was their top scorer with 20 points off the bench.

Pacers 117 (17-18), Magic 104 (15-19)

Six players scored in double figures for the victorious Pacers. Myles Turner led the way with an impressive 23 points and 12 rebounds. Vucevic had a double-double of his own for Orlando (18p, 11r).

Trail Blazers 95 (15-21), Timberwolves 89 (11-23)

Welcome to the CJ McCollum show. Portland was without Damian Lillard for the fourth straight game (sprained ankle), so CJ put the team on his back. The sharpshooter put up a career-high 43 points on 16/25 shooting, helping his team to overcome a 14-point first-half deficit. The highlight of the game came from Timberwolves rookie Kris Dunn, however:

Wiggins led Minnesota with 24.

Raptors 123 (23-10), Lakers 114 (12-25)

Kyle Lowry was a beast tonight, hanging 41 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists on the Lakers. DeMar DeRozan contributed 31 as well. As a team, the Raps shot an impressive 56% from the field for the game. D’Angelo Russell led LA with 28 on 9/18.