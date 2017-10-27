Clippers 104 (4-0), Trail Blazers 103 (3-2)

Trailing by two with five seconds left, Blake Griffin pulled up from the left wing and hit a three as time expired to give the Clippers a thrilling road win.

Griffin matched Damian Lillard for a game-high 25 points and was one of five Clippers in double figures. DeAndre Jordan also had seven points and 18 boards. With the win, the Clippers remain unbeaten and have eclipsed 100 points in all four of their games this season.

For the Blazers, CJ McCollum helped Lillard out with 23 of his own.

Bulls 91 (1-3), Hawks 86 (1-4)

The Bulls picked up their first win of the season behind another strong performance from rookie Lauri Markkanen. The former Arizona Wildcat had his second double-double of his young career (14 points, 12 rebounds) as every Chicago starter scored in double figures.

In a game that went down to the final minute, Justin Holiday gave the Bulls the lead for good on a basket from Robin Lopez with 1:35 to play. Markkanen hit a three with 49 seconds to go to extend the lead and seal the win.

Marco Belinelli had 23 off the bench for the Hawks, who have now lost four straight since an opening-night win in Dallas.

Grizzlies 96 (4-1), Mavericks 91 (1-5)

Memphis held off a furious Dallas comeback in the second half to escape with a win behind 25 points and 13 rebounds from Marc Gasol.

The Grizzlies led by 20 in the third quarter, but Wesley Matthews hit four threes as the Mavericks closed the gap. Dallas eventually took the lead on a pair of free throws from JJ Barea before Mike Conley answered with five straight to put the Grizzlies ahead for good.

Celtics 96 (3-2), Bucks 89 (3-2)

The Celtics avenged their opening night loss with a win in Milwaukee behind 27 points from Al Horford and 24 from Kyrie Irving.

Irving had himself a night, not only scoring and distributing (he had seven assists), but filling the highlight reel with plays like this:

And this:

Good look from Kyrie and Horford is💰 (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/lLCU7aRmI4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 27, 2017

For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his dominant start to the season with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. The Greek Freak is the first player in NBA history to record at least 175 points, 53 rebounds, and 28 assists over the first five games of the season.

Pelicans 114 (2-3), Kings 106 (1-4)

DeMarcus Cousins made the most of his return to Sacramento. After receiving a warm welcome from the crowd during starting lineups, Cousins poured on 41 points on 14-25 shooting, with 23 rebounds and six assists. He is the first player to post 40-20-5 in a game since Chris Webber in 2001 — a fact Marv Albert shared with Webber, who was broadcasting the game.

After the game, Cousins admitted he was nervous coming in, but called the fans’ ovation “beautiful.” Even more beautiful for Boogie and the Pelicans: they were able to pull off the road win without the help of Anthony Davis, who sat out with a knee injury.

Rookie De’Aaron Fox had 14 points and five assists off the bench to lead the Kings.