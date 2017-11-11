Celtics 90 (11-2), Hornets 87 (5-7)

After mustering just 11 points in the first quarter, losing Kyrie Irving to an injury, and trailing by 16 at the half, it looked like the Celtics’ 10-game winning streak was about to end. But a 12-1 run spanning the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth brought Boston to within three. The Celtics went ahead on a Jaylen Brown bucket with 5:29 to play and never relinquished it, pulling out their 11th-straight victory. Neither team shot well, but Jayson Tatum and Shane Larkin each had 16 to lead the Celtics. Kemba Walker had 20 points and 11 assists for the Hornets. Dwight Howard was held to just six for Charlotte, but two of them came in borderline unfair fashion:

Pistons 111 (9-3), Hawks 104 (2-10)

The Hawks made this one interesting with a strong third quarter, but the Pistons won behind a monster fourth from Reggie Jackson. Jackson scored 13 points in the final period, all in the last 5:09, to secure the win. He finished with 22 total points, while Andre Drummond had his typical game — 16 points, 20 rebounds, and for good measure, seven assists. Kent Bazemore had 22 for the Hawks and Dennis Schroeder had a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists.

Pacers 105 (6-7), Bulls 87 (2-8)

The Pacers came into this one looking to snap a four-game losing streak, and Victor Oladipo brought his finest. The former Hoosier scored 25 points to go with six assists and six rebounds to lead all scorers. On the other end, the Bulls shot just 39.8 percent overall and were 7-27 from three. Bobby Portis had 20-and-11 to lead a Chicago team that has now lost five out of six and heads to San Antonio next.

Magic 128 (8-4), Suns 112 (4-9)

It tends to help when you can shoot 52 percent for the game and make 13 threes. That led to Orlando scoring a season-high 128 points en route to its second-straight victory. Aaron Gordon (naturally) led all scorers with 22 points on 7-9 shooting, including a pair of triples. The Suns had 21 points from Alex Len and 20 from TJ Warren.

Bucks 94 (5-6), Spurs 87 (7-5)

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his typical self, helping the Bucks snap a four-game skid. He shot 12-24 and had 28 points and 12 rebounds, but no basket quite like this one:

As for the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Kyle Anderson (10 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles, while Manu Ginobili had 18 points off the bench. But as a team, they shot just 43 percent and committed 18 turnovers. The loss snapped their three-game winning streak.

Thunder 120 (5-7), Clippers 111 (5-6)

Paul George had himself an evening. He scored 42 points over 42 minutes on 13-22 shooting with four threes. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists. The two teams played within a point of each other in each quarter except for the second, where the Thunder outscored the Clippers 33-24. The difference there came in an 11-2 run late, giving OKC an eight-point lead going into the half. Lou Williams had 35 points off the bench to lead the Clippers.

OH…and this is what he did at the buzzer. #PG13 pic.twitter.com/spFgMfzi66 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 11, 2017

Heat 84 (6-6), Jazz 74 (5-7)

In a game whose tape is certainly not going to be sent to the Hall of Fame in Springfield, the Heat picked up a 10-point road win. Neither team shot better than 39 percent from the field, the two combined for 37 turnovers, and the Jazz scored just eight points in the entire third quarter. The game counts all the same, as Dion Waiters led all scorers with 21 points to lift the Heat. Rodney Hood had 19 for the Jazz.

Nets 101 (5-7), Trail Blazers 97 (6-6)

The Nets used a 22-6 run in the third quarter to take control, then held off the Trail Blazers for a thrilling in in Portland. D’Angelo Russell scored Brooklyn’s final five points over the last 36 seconds to ice it and give the Nets a split over the first four games of their current five-game road swing. Russell had 21 points and nine assists while Jusuf Nurkic had 21 for the Blazers.