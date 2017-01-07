Grizzlies 128 (23-16), Warriors 119 (31-6)

The Grizzlies pulled off an improbable comeback at Oracle Arena, erasing a 24-point deficit behind a double-double from Mike Conley (27 points, 12 dimes) and 27 points from Zach Randolph. Stephen Curry lit it up for 40 points in the loss, while Kevin Durant added 27 points with 13 boards.

Memphis outscored Golden State 49-21 between the fourth quarter and overtime period, which didn’t sit well with coach Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr on what bothered him in the fourth quarter when Memphis made its run: “I didn’t like our body language.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 7, 2017

Wizards 112 (17-18), Timberwolves 105 (11-25)

Despite a game-high 41 points from Andrew Wiggins, John Wall (18 points, 18 dimes) and the Wizards emerged with the W. Washington shot a combined 58.2% from the field in their ninth straight win at home.

Rockets 100 (29-9), Magic 93 (16-22)

The Rockets connected on a barrage of 3-pointers at the Amway Center, converting 15-of-49 shots from beyond the arc in Friday’s win. Sharp-shooter Eric Gordon was just 3-of-16 from long range, but Ryan Anderson, Patrick Beverley, and Trevor Ariza hit at least three each. D.J. Augustin and Aaron Gordon were Orlando’s leading scorers, notching 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Cavaliers 116 (27-8), Nets 108 (8-27)

LeBron James benefited from Kyrie Irving’s return to the lineup, posting 36 points with nine boards at the Barclays Center. Irving added 32 points in the victory, and Kevin Love double-doubled (17 points, 13 rebounds). With the impending arrival of Kyle Korver, the future looks bright for King James and the Cavs.

LeBron James says the Cavs "need a point guard." https://t.co/sHqVvDT9h8 pic.twitter.com/FSaxgfkkDX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 6, 2017

Celtics 110 (22-14), 76ers 106 (9-25)

Al Horford drained four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Friday’s home victory, sealing the win for Avery Bradley (game-high 26 points) and the Celtics. Nerlens Noel appears to have leapfrogged Jahlil Okafor in coach Brett Brown’s rotation, as Okafor sat out the duration of the game. Joel Embiid logged 23 points with eight boards and Ersan Ilyasova added 20 in Philadelphia’s close loss.

Joel Embiid said he wanted to guard Isaiah Thomas. So Isaiah had some words for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/cf41EsbVad — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) January 7, 2017

Knicks 116 (17-19), Bucks 111 (18-17)

It was a showdown of elite big men at the Bradley Center, as Kristaps Porzingis (24 points, three blocks) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points, five blocks) went down to the wire. Ultimately, the Knicks outscored Milwaukee 33-15 in the fourth quarter, snapping a six-game skid. Jabari Parker matched Antetokounmpo’s 25 points, while Carmelo Anthony led New York’s scoring with 26 points.

Clippers 106 (25-14), Kings 98 (15-21)

What a difference one player’s return to the lineup makes. Chris Paul scored 14 points with 12 dimes and three steals in his return from a hamstring injury, helping L.A. mount a second half comeback. DeMarcus Cousins recorded 25 points with 11 boards in the loss, outscoring DeAndre Jordan (20 points, nine rebounds). If the Kings want to grab a 7 or 8 seed, the time to make a move is now.

The Sacramento Kings are pursuing Paul Millsap https://t.co/XgQTa5sKcL — Sactown Royalty (@sactownroyalty) January 6, 2017

Lakers 127 (14-26), Heat 100 (11-27)

There was bad blood in Friday’s rout, as Jordan Clarkson and Goran Dragic each received third quarter ejections for fighting.

Willie Reed scored 22 points with 12 rebounds and James Johnson added 20 for the short-handed Heat, but Lou Williams poured it on with a game-high 24 points. At least the Heat can take solace in Tyler Johnson’s jaw-dropping poster in the first half.