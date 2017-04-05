Nets 141 (19-59), 76ers 118 (28-50)

Brooklyn scored a season-high 81 points in the first half on 70% shooting. Yes, you read that correctly.

Overall, eight players scored in double figures for the Nets, who have been rolling lately. This is their third straight victory, and they are a respectable 10-10 since March 1st.

Wizards 118 (47-31), Hornets 111 (36-42)

Washington trailed by 12 at the half, but stormed back in the third quarter. The highlight of their resurgence was this Bradley Beal slam.Wall had 14 of his 23 points and 6 of his 13 assists in that dominant period.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Wizards. Kemba did work in the losing effort: 37 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.

Cavaliers 122 (50-27), Magic 102 (27-51)

LeBron posted his second straight triple-double (18p, 11r, 11a), Love and Kyrie combined for 52, and the Cavs cruised to a victory at home.

Clear the runway 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/5GBEFopakI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 5, 2017

Trailing by two at the half, Cleveland outscored the Magic 43-20 in the third to pull away. They have a big game against Boston tomorrow with the No. 1 seed in the East on the line.

Pacers 108 (38-40), Raptors 90 (47-31)

Lance Stephenson’s return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse was an eventful one. The dynamic shooting guard had 12 points off the bench, including some flashy moves.

Lance is BACK 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OYNgkuXUNl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 5, 2017

At the end of the game, the Raptors took exception to Lance’s unnecessary layup. Peep the altercation below.

The Raptors weren’t happy with Lance after his last-second layup. (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/48kTg4xmri — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 5, 2017

Still, it was Lance’s energy and Paul George’s big time performance (35p, 10r) that helped the Pacers overcome a 19-point first-half deficit and get a key W. They now tied for the No. 7 seed in the East with Chicago.

Nuggets 134 (37-40), Pelicans 131 (33-45)

It was a high scoring affair in New Orleans, with the Nuggets eventually securing the important victory. Gallinari led the way with 28 points.With Portland’s loss to Utah, Denver is now just 1/2 a game out of the 8th seed.

For the Pels, AD got buckets (41 points) and Boogie flirted with a triple-double (30p, 14r, 9a).

Thunder 110 (44-33), Bucks 79 (40-38)

Russ made history tonight in a blowout victory over Milwaukee by tying Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double record (41). As always, the Brodie made it look easy, reaching the milestone in the third quarter. He finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Russ: -41 trpl-dbls in a season (tied for 1st)

-7 straight trpl-dbls (2nd longest streak)

-78 career trpl-dbls (tied for 4th all-time) pic.twitter.com/pOImLDjA9S — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2017

Knicks 100 (30-48), Bulls 91 (38-40)

The Bulls wanted a win tonight to help remain in the playoffs. The Knicks would’ve benefitted from a loss to strengthen their lottery odds. But instead, this happened.

Melo dropped 23 points and had one nasty move.

Melo put Mirotic on ⛸, then buried the three from the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/HXaPzJrPEX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 5, 2017

Spurs 95 (60-17), Grizzlies 89 (42-36)

The end of regulation in this one was insane. First, Kawhi Leonard (31p, 12r) hit a step-back jumper to tie it up at 82 with 4.9 seconds remaining. Then Z-Bo (18p, 16r) connected on a 12-footer that gave Memphis the lead momentarily. And finally…

Two seconds? Too easy for Pop and the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/Pq2auIlnMb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2017

San Antonio took care of business in OT.

Jazz 106 (48-30), Trail Blazers 87 (38-40)

Gordon Hayward (30 points) and Rudy Gobert (20p, 11r) did work tonight, and the Jazz held Portland to 40% shooting from the field and 23% from three.

CJ McCollum was the only one able to produce offensively for the Blazers, posting 25 points. They are still the 8th seed in the West, but hold just a 1/2 game edge over Denver.

Warriors 121 (64-14), Timberwolves 107 (31-46)

It was the Klay Thompson show at Oracle tonight, with the Splash Bro scoring 41 points on 13/24. As a team, Golden State shot 52% from the field and 44% from behind the arc.

Wiggins and Towns combined for 45, but the Wolves hit just 4 total three-pointers compared to 14 from the Warriors.

Kings 98 (31-47), Mavericks 87 (32-45)

Sacramento was down by two at the half when Ben McLemore decided to take over. The sharpshooter dropped 21 of his 22 points in the last two quarters, helping the Kings grab the double digit win.

The Mavs, who were without Dirk Nowitzki, Wesley Mathews, and Seth Curry, got a season-high 13 points from Nicolas Brussino.