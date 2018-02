On Wednesday, ESPN released the trailer for a new digital series of shorts that stars Rae Sremmurd and focuses on life in the NBA.

Peep the clip above, which displays Swae and Jxmmi messing around at the Sremmurd mansion and sharing their thoughts on the top NBA players and teams.

“If I wasn’t Steph Curry, I’d be Steph Curry, because everyone wanna be Steph Curry.”

“Westbrook, my favorite player…The best dancer, the most swag.”

Who’s tuning in?

