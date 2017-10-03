Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo wants Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins to make a much bigger impact on defense this season.

In an interview with SirusXM NBA Radio, Davis said that Rondo challenged him and Cousins to make First Team All-Defense.

“Rondo wants both of us to be on the First Defensive Team, and he said one of us is going to win Defensive Player of the Year. That’s his goals for us. “Me and DeMarcus were watching film today, and [Cousins] said, AD, I think you have a chance to be Defensive Player this year.”

RELATED:

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘We’ve Got a Chance to Do Something Special’