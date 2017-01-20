Rajon Rondo isn’t the easiest guy to coach, but he wants to give the profession a try once his playing days come to an end.

Rondo, 30, has a widely-acknowledged high basketball IQ, which has led to frequent clashes with bench bosses throughout his career.

Whenever Rajon Rondo's playing career ends, goal is clear: NBA head coach

The veteran point guard says he plans on hooping in the NBA for another six-to-seven years.

