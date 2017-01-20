Rajon Rondo isn’t the easiest guy to coach, but he wants to give the profession a try once his playing days come to an end.
Rondo, 30, has a widely-acknowledged high basketball IQ, which has led to frequent clashes with bench bosses throughout his career.
The veteran point guard says he plans on hooping in the NBA for another six-to-seven years.
Per the Chicago Tribune:
“I absolutely want to coach,” Rondo said inside a nearly empty Bulls locker room.
“I’ve been preparing to coach since I left Boston, really,” Rondo said. “I study all of my coaches. I watch the way they move, the timeouts they call, plays they draw up out of timeouts, how they run practices, speeches they give. I’m trying to follow it all. I see how players gravitate toward different coaches.
“I actually went back (to Louisville) a couple (of) days ago and saw my high school coach (Doug Bibby). He’s one of the best: his delivery, how he encourages players, the confidence he gives them, his attention to detail in timeouts. I’m taking my notes on a lot of different stuff.”
