Rajon Rondo And Isaiah Thomas Ejected After Altercation

by February 14, 2018

Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas have some (recent) history.

When Rondo found out that Boston would be honoring the now-Lakers point guard, he famously asked, “What has he done?” and added “This is the Boston Celtics. You don’t hang [banners for] conference titles.”

That was less than a month ago.

When the two met on the court on Wednesday there was, uh, no love lost. It got a little chippy, then both were ejected as words were exchanged.

Take a look at the whole altercation:

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Ray Allen Pays Tribute to Paul Pierce, 2008 Celtics

16 hours ago
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Ready to Put on a Show for the Lakers’

2 days ago
isaiah thomas lakers powers back
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Got My Powers Back’ With Lakers

3 days ago
NBA

Post Up: Isaiah Thomas Impresses in Lakers Debut

4 days ago
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Is Excited About ‘Fresh Start’ With Lakers

4 days ago
NBA

Report: Isaiah Thomas To Come Off Bench In Lakers Debut

5 days ago

TRENDING