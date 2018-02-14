Rajon Rondo And Isaiah Thomas Ejected After Altercation

Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas have some (recent) history.
When Rondo found out that Boston would be honoring the now-Lakers point guard, he famously asked, “What has he done?” and added “This is the Boston Celtics. You don’t hang [banners for] conference titles.”
That was less than a month ago.
When the two met on the court on Wednesday there was, uh, no love lost. It got a little chippy, then both were ejected as words were exchanged.
Take a look at the whole altercation:
IT and Rondo have some history. They were both ejected tonight. (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/aanMDDRTwM
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 15, 2018