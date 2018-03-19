Rajon Rondo: Ray Allen ‘Just Wants Attention’

Rajon Rondo dismissed the explosive allegations in Ray Allen‘s new book as mere attention-seeking from his former Celtics teammate.

Rondo says he moved on from Boston’s famed Big Three years ago, and doesn’t understand why their issues remain an object of fascination.

Rajon jokes that Allen owes him a percentage of the soon-to-be-released book’s profits.

Per the Boston Globe:

“He just wants attention,” Rondo said. “I need actually some sales from [the book], only [publicity] it’s been getting is from my name. I need some percentage or something.”

When asked about these excerpts and his decayed relationship with Allen, Rondo told the Globe he was confused as to why these stories are surfacing years later.

“Obviously, that man is hurting,” Rondo said of Allen. “I don’t know if it’s financially, I don’t know if it’s mentally. He wants to stay relevant. I am who I am. I don’t try to be something I’m not. I can’t say the same for him. He’s looking for attention. I’m a better human being than that. I take accountability for my actions. Certain [stuff] happens in my life, I man up. But he has a whole other agenda.”

Rondo said he would not mind having a conversation with Allen to air their differences and come to a resolution.

“I just want to talk to him man-to-man,” Rondo said. “I don’t have a problem with the man. I haven’t said anything. The problem is maybe he feels some type of way because the reunion trip thing came out. All I did was ask the rest of the guys. I’m the point guard, so I’m going to organize the trip. I asked the rest of my guys what y’all want to do, and they said no. What am I supposed to do?

“I’ll be the fall guy, but damn now you in the book talking about this and that. And for me as a teammate, I probably supported [Allen] more than anybody on the team, all [his stuff] that [he] had going on in Boston. I wasn’t mad that [he] went to Miami. If everybody in the league came out and wrote a book about what happens in the locker room …”