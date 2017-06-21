According to Raptors president of basketball ops Masai Ujiri, free agent point guard Kyle Lowry “wants to come back” to Toronto next season.
(There have been conflicting reports about Lowry’s intentions this summer.)
Lowry, 31, is eligible for a five-year deal in the $200 million range.
Per the Toronto Sun:
Lowry, 31, is in line for a big payday. His $12-million-a-year salary will certainly more than double, but how much more than that and for how many years he signs will be the interesting part.
Ujiri did his best to throw water on the published suggestion that Lowry has already determined he won’t be returning.
“He’s been a part of our organization and he says he wants to come back,” Ujiri said referencing his own conversations with Lowry over the past week or so while Lowry was in two working out.
“Listen, I know there is speculation … we all have ups and downs,” Ujiri said. “Here are times when he has been down and there are times when we are down. It happens to every team, every player. People go through it. This is rumour season and everyone is going to make a big deal out of everything. I know what Kyle has told me. Kyle has been here working out and he actually just left. I know what he has been telling me and I can only believe what he tells me, not the famous sources. We will see how that goes.”
