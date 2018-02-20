Report: Raptors Won’t Pursue Vince Carter in Buyout Market

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly pass on signing Vince Carter should the veteran hit the buyout market this month.

According to Sportsnet‘s Michael Grange, the franchise still hopes for “some kind of reconnection” with Carter in the future.

Can confirm that the Raptors have moved past Vince Carter as a buyout target should he be become available. There is hope for some kind of reconnection with the franchise icon at some point, but the heat of a playoff race was not the time. "That's on the back burner for now." — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 20, 2018

