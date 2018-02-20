Report: Raptors Won’t Pursue Vince Carter in Buyout Market

by February 20, 2018

vince carter raptors buyout

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly pass on signing Vince Carter should the veteran hit the buyout market this month.

According to Sportsnet‘s Michael Grange, the franchise still hopes for “some kind of reconnection” with Carter in the future.

Vince Carter: Raptors Return ‘Supposed to Happen’

 
