Raptors fans gave Vince Carter multiple standing ovations Sunday afternoon, thinking they were watching him play at the Air Canada Centre for perhaps the final time.

Carter, however, believes his time in Toronto may not quite be done: the 40-year-old says a return to where his NBA journey began is “supposed to happen.”

From earlier on Vince Carter potentially final return to Toronto (or not): https://t.co/jmXEiJnBbE — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) December 18, 2017

The Raptors beat VC’s Sacramento Kings 108-93.

Per the Toronto Sun:

“It’s just one of those things, it’ll happen, for sure,” he said of a Raptors reunion. “Somehow, whether it’s one day or something, it’ll happen. It’s supposed to happen, I think. I can say that now. I’ve had a lot of people say it’s supposed to happen, so now I guess I have to believe.” The Raptors told Carter’s agent that they wanted to bring him home last summer, before the Kings swept in with a massive, one-year offer. Carter admitted that he isn’t sure whether he will keep playing after this season, but Kyle Lowry hoped this wasn’t the end. “Vince, his number will be retired, he’s a guy I’ve always looked up to, respected, someone that has earned the right to have his jersey retired in the Raptors’ arena,” Lowry said. “What can you say? Tip the hat to the guy that pretty much changed the game of basketball for a whole country … I hope this was not the last time of him playing basketball in this building.”

