Future Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen is pushing for the once-beloved NBA franchise, the Seattle SuperSonics, to return to the NBA.

Allen played over four seasons in Seattle, where he recorded some of his all-time greatest performances—including a career-high 54 points against the Jazz on January 12, 2007.

Visiting his former NBA city this week, Allen posted a photo of the famed Space Needle with an impassioned message that calls for people to “rally and bring the NBA back to Seattle.”

“Seattle has grown so much since I was last here. What a great city! I had some great memories not too far away from the #spaceneedle. “I still can’t believe that there is no basketball in Seattle!! This city is too great not to have a hoops squad. “Come on everybody we need to rally and bring the NBA back to Seattle. let’s make this happen people!!! “The NBA misses traveling to Seattle, I know I certainly do!!!!! #bringbackoursonics #keyarena #seattlecenter”

