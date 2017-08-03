What would the Boston Celtics‘ logo look like if you combined today’s version with the 1950s logo?

What if today’s Mavericks‘ logo incorporated the original cowboy hat from the 1980s?

Well, that’s exactly what reddit user u/rems18 was thinking when he redesigned every NBA team’s logo with elements of old and new (peep the gallery above).

Here’s the concept in his own words:

“It’s throwing together different logos from the present and the past to create a new one. I mostly tried to stay within the franchise history. “If you guys get confused on some or are missing some very subtle elements, you can look here for comparison.”

Graphics courtesy of u/rems18