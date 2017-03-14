Thanks to mind-bending individual performances, the race for the 2016-17 MVP award is one of the more tightly-contested in recent memory. Between favorites Russell Westbrook, James Harden and LeBron James and dark horse candidates Isaiah Thoams and Kawhi Leonard, it’s really anyone’s guess as to who will take home the League’s most prestigious individual award at season’s end.

USA Today‘s Sam Amick asked front office execs from all 32 teams, including 20 GMs, who they would pick for MVP and Harden is currently the favorite.

Below are the results from USA Today. Interestingly, the back-to-back MVP, Stephen Curry, did not receive a vote:

The results were gathered throughout Sunday and Monday. Of the 32 executives who took part, 20 are general managers or front-office heads, and their vote totals are in parentheses. 1) Harden: 12 (seven among front office heads) 2) Westbrook: eight (six) 3) Leonard: seven (six) 4) James: five (one)

