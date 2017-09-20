Andre Iguodala was reportedly set on joining the Rockets and even began investigating sign-and-trade possibilities on July 1.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Iguodala was blown away by Houston’s presentation, during which Chris Paul raved about the organization for roughly 20 minutes.

But at the last minute, Warriors GM Bob Myers convinced ownership to agree to Iguodala’s demands with a fully guaranteed three-year, $48 million contract.

[Chris] Paul, who had been a Rocket for just four days, raved about the closeness of the team and the transparency within the organization for about 20 minutes. He revealed that the franchise’s openness was something he has never experienced in the NBA. Iguodala was captivated. […] The meeting lasted almost two hours and was termed as “the best recruiting presentation of all time,” according to a source within Iguodala’s camp. Afterward, sources said Iguodala canceled all subsequent meetings with the Sixers, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, and began investigating sign-and-trade possibilities. The Rockets left without a commitment, but there was strong sentiment that he was Houston-bound.

RELATED:

Andre Iguodala Tweets That He’s Returning to Warriors