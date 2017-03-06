Two minutes into his Cavaliers debut, Andrew Bogut had to be helped off the floor after suffering a left leg injury.

Two minutes into his Cavs debut, Andrew Bogut needed to be helped off the floor after injuring his left leg. (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/YA4b2G86Pn — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 7, 2017

Not long after, Cleveland released a status update claiming that “initial x-rays and evaluation” revealed a fractured left tibia. Bogut has only appeared in 27 games this season. Really unfortunate news.