Report: Anfernee Simons Of IMG Academy Declares For NBA Draft

Guard Anfernee Simons of IMG Academy will forgo his collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2018 NBA draft, according to ESPN:

Guard Anfernee Simons of IMG Academy is entering the NBA Draft, his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Bobby Petriella tell ESPN. Simons is No. 19 in ESPN’s most recent mock draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2018

“After discussing the matter with my parents, I have decided to forgo the opportunity to play in the NCAA and to instead enter the NBA draft,” Simons said. “I am very thankful for the support I received at IMG Academy and from the NCAA coaches who recruited me. I am ready and excited to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA.”

2018 Five-Star recruit Anfernee Simons will forgo college and has declared for the NBA draft. @AnferneeSimons pic.twitter.com/jd6UZzc3Yn — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAMonline_HS) March 22, 2018

Simons is one year removed from his high school graduation and will be turning 19 in June, making him draft eligible. He was being heavily recruited by Tennessee, NC State, Florida, South Carolina and other notable programs.

RELATED

Trae Young: It Would Be A ‘Blessing’ To Get Drafted By Knicks