Report: Anfernee Simons Of IMG Academy Declares For NBA Draft

by March 22, 2018
424

Guard Anfernee Simons of IMG Academy will forgo his collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2018 NBA draft, according to ESPN:

“After discussing the matter with my parents, I have decided to forgo the opportunity to play in the NCAA and to instead enter the NBA draft,” Simons said. “I am very thankful for the support I received at IMG Academy and from the NCAA coaches who recruited me. I am ready and excited to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA.”

Simons is one year removed from his high school graduation and will be turning 19 in June, making him draft eligible. He was being heavily recruited by Tennessee, NC State, Florida, South Carolina and other notable programs.

RELATED
Trae Young: It Would Be A ‘Blessing’ To Get Drafted By Knicks

 
You Might Also Like
lebron james trae young
NBA

Trae Young Declares for 2018 NBA Draft

2 days ago
1,846
College

Is Michael Porter Jr The Next Kevin Durant?

4 months ago
238
lebron james nets pick
NBA

LeBron James: 2018 Nets Pick ‘Might Not Even Be That Good’

5 months ago
367
College & High School

Report: Five-Star Recruit Mitchell Robinson Will Forgo College, Will Spend Year Training For Draft

7 months ago
25

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Spurs Held Players-Only Meeting To Implore Kawhi To Return

35 mins ago
684

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
146

Report: Anfernee Simons Of IMG Academy Declares For NBA Draft

2 hours ago
424

Report: UConn Agrees To Six-Year Deal With Head Coach Dan Hurley

2 hours ago
203

LeBron James: No Reminder Needed of ‘What My Teams Are Capable of Doing’

5 hours ago
410