Trae Young: It Would Be A ‘Blessing’ To Get Drafted By Knicks

by March 21, 2018
283

In his first interview since declaring for the NBA draft, Oklahoma freshman sensation Trae Young discussed the possibility of landing on the New York Knicks with First Take, via Thomas Duffy of Cycle:

Oh, if I was able to get drafted by the New York Knicks, it would be a blessing. Being in the basketball mecca. That’s one of the biggest markets in the NBA League, if not the biggest. That’d be a blessing. I feel like what I went through all this year, with all the media and the criticism and the ups and downs. I feel like that prepared me for if I was in a situation like that…If I’m blessed enough to play in New York City, I would be honored. And I’d be willing to get to work and help that franchise win. 

The Knicks currently have the ninth worst record in the NBA. Several mocks project Young to be taken in the 7-10 range.

RELATED
Trae Young Is The Most Exciting Show In College Basketball

  
You Might Also Like
lebron james trae young
NBA

Trae Young Declares for 2018 NBA Draft

1 day ago
1,740
NBA

Michael Beasley Is Changing His Reputation

5 days ago
4,680
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m Going to Come Back Better and Stronger’

6 days ago
2,458
NBA

Report: Troy Williams Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Knicks

1 week ago
826
NBA

Knicks Owner James Dolan Was Musical Guest On ‘The Tonight Show’

2 weeks ago
1,060
NBA

Jeff Hornacek Expects to Keep His Job

2 weeks ago
387

TRENDING


Most Recent

Midwest Marks Highest Priced Tickets of NCAA Regionals on Secondary Market

39 mins ago
48

Trae Young: It Would Be A ‘Blessing’ To Get Drafted By Knicks

1 hour ago
283
kawhi leonard manu ginobili

Manu Ginobili on Kawhi Leonard: ‘He’s Not Coming Back’

1 hour ago
446
lebron james play-in tournament playoffs

LeBron: ‘Wack’ Idea To Have Playoff Play-In Tournament

2 hours ago
316
carlos boozer roy hibbert

Carlos Boozer Says Roy Hibbert Was ‘Soft As Tissue Paper’

3 hours ago
950