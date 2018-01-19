The Bucks are said to be “keenly interested” in DeAndre Jordan, but the Racine Journal Times reports that Milwaukee isn’t a front-runner for the LA Clippers big man.

According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers are also interested, but wouldn’t be willing to part with the Brooklyn Nets’ pick they own in any deal for Jordan.

The one-time NBA All-Star is averaging 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and a block through 41 games this season.

