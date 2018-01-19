The Bucks are said to be “keenly interested” in DeAndre Jordan, but the Racine Journal Times reports that Milwaukee isn’t a front-runner for the LA Clippers big man.

As I reported several weeks ago, Bucks keenly interested in Clippers' DeAndre Jordan. However, source said today Bucks aren't the frontrunners for him. Deadline is Feb. 8. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) January 18, 2018

According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers are also interested, but wouldn’t be willing to part with the Brooklyn Nets’ pick they own in any deal for Jordan.

Will the @cavs trade for another star before the deadline? @wojespn weighs in. pic.twitter.com/RueiXSWUC0 — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) January 10, 2018

The one-time NBA All-Star is averaging 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and a block through 41 games this season.

