Mutual interest reportedly exists between the Milwaukee Bucks and Richard Jefferson, who was traded from Cleveland to Atlanta and immediately waived by the Hawks.

ESPN story on Cleveland finalizing roster and lowering luxury tax bill in trade with Atlanta. https://t.co/kuhl2evxUa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2017

Jefferson, 37, was an integral part of the Cavs’ 2016 championship squad.

The Bucks released Gerald Green, clearing a roster spot that could be used to ink Jefferson.

