Kristaps Porzingis publicly stated that he liked the triangle offense prior to a game against Orlando last season, reportedly leading to a private confrontation with All-Star teammate Carmelo Anthony.

Melo “lit into” Porzingis for praising the dreaded offense, according to mulitple reports.

Phil Jackson and his beloved triangle are now out of the picture in New York.

Per the NY Post:

Anthony, who is the only Knick who has been a part of the four straight teams that have missed the playoffs, was considered disruptive in the locker room. On March 1, when the Knicks were last in Orlando finishing out the string against the Magic, Porzingis voiced his support of Jackson’s triangle offense. “We’re starting to learn it now the way we should and we should have been playing from the beginning of the season,” Porzingis said then. “So we’re a little behind. Hopefully, I don’t know when, we can start using it properly and making some impact playing it. I like the triangle. My whole first season, we played nothing but the triangle so I know it pretty well.’’ According to an NBA source, Anthony was furious to read Porzingis’ positive sentiments on an offense he disdains. “Melo really chewed him out, lit into him,’’ the source said.

