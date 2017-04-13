The Knicks season came to a disappointing end with a 114-113 win over the Sixers last night, in what could have been Carmelo Anthony’s last game in New York. Following the game, Melo told reporters that he “might” be traded in the offseason and today, a new report has come out that says Melo got into a heated exchange with coaches Jeff Hornacek and Kurt Rambis during halftime of a March 12 loss to the Nets.

According to the report, Hornacek “lit into the Knicks” which prompted Melo to respond “with anger and expletives of his own.”

More from ESPN:

In Brooklyn, the 11-win Nets sank 14 3-pointers in the first half against the Knicks, effectively ending New York’s playoff hopes in 24 painful minutes. And head coach Jeff Hornacek wasn’t happy. Hornacek lit into the Knicks in the visitors locker room of the Barclays Center, and according to people familiar with the matter, Hornacek’s diatribe was expletive-filled and delivered at a high decibel level. It’s not uncommon for a coach to go off on his players after a pathetic showing. But what happened next was a bit surprising. Carmelo Anthony, whose default demeanor is relaxed and easygoing, responded with anger and expletives of his own. For those accustomed to seeing Anthony live by his oft-used idiom, “Stay Melo,” it was jarring.

Once Carmelo was done, Rambis reportedly interjected and called out the Knicks star for his “effort on defense:”

Anthony’s R-rated rant essentially questioned the direction of the entire organization, according to sources. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis fired back, calling out Anthony’s effort on defense. Anthony responded again, but before things could devolve further, one Knick suggested that the players head back to the court and start warming up. So they did.

The report also states that Melo is “leaning strongly toward waiving his no-trade clause:”

Those with knowledge of the dynamic between Anthony and the Knicks believe that, while no final decision has been made, Anthony is leaning strongly toward waiving the no-trade clause at this point. Anthony said on Wednesday night that he’d “love” to be back, but wants assurances that the Knicks are committed to winning.

