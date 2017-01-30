As the trade deadline gets closer and closer, rumors surrounding Carmelo Anthony continue to pop up. Last week, a report came out that the Knicks had offered Carmelo to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love, a move that Cavs management shot down. The Los Angeles Clippers were also in on the action, but a report stated that the team would be unwilling to part with Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan or Blake Griffin to make the deal happen.

The Celtics have been a team that as pointed to as a potential trade partner for the Knicks due to the organization’s surplus of assets and tradable pieces. Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe is reporting that Melo would waive his no-trade clause to join the team, but C’s management is not interested.

More from The Globe:

While Celtics management told the Knicks they aren’t interested in the nine-time All-Star, the Knicks are pushing to move Anthony, according to an NBA source, and they’re intrigued by some of the Celtics’ players. A source indicated that Knicks president Phil Jackson has instructed management to move Anthony, who has a no-trade clause but included the Celtics as one of the teams for whom he’d waive the clause. Boston could become part of a potential three-team deal that would send Anthony to another club, perhaps the Clippers.

The Knicks have reportedly sent scouts to Celtics game to take a look at players on Boston’s roster and head coach Brad Stevens is apparently open to the idea of coaching Melo:

An NBA source said Celtics coach Brad Stevens would embrace coaching Anthony, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has rejected any deal. That hasn’t stopped the Knicks from scouting Celtics players just in case Boston is willing to become part of a trade.

Related

Week in Review: Carmelo On The Trade Block